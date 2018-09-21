APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of people gathered at the crash site hours after an Apache Junction father of five was killed early Friday morning.
Clinton Pennington, 36, was on his way home when a school bus collided with his motorcycle.
"I cried, I sat over there for a long time," said Lisa Rowan-Lickman, who has known Pennington since high school.
Apache Junction Police say the school bus was driving northbound on Phelps Drive near Broadway and was turning into a neighborhood when Pennington, who was driving southbound on Phelps Drive, collided with the bus.
"I was in shock. I just, it felt like it wasn't real, like somebody was pranking me, like it didn't feel real. It still doesn't feel real," Cheyenne Saunders said.
Friends say Pennington was a father of five and loved spending time with his family.
"He was a great guy to his friends and family and he was well-appreciated and everybody loved him," Saunders said.
The driver and 10 students who were on board the bus were not hurt. The students, all of whom are believed to have special needs, were transferred to another bus and taken to school.
Apache Junction police say it has not been determined if speed or alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident.
