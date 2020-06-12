PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family gathered on Friday, to say their goodbyes to Dion Johnson. He was shot and killed on the Loop 101 during a fight with a Department of Public Safety trooper on Memorial Day. The death has sparked protests in the Phoenix area and no body camera video of the shooting exists.

“He was a good man,” said Dion Johnson’s brother.

Friends and family came together to remember the 28-year-old father.

“We shouldn’t even be here,” said Shatara Duncan. “Dion Johnson did not deserve anything of what he got.”

His family has been asking for answers from investigators and protesters have also demanded information about his death.

“I seen (sic) he lay on the floor and suffered,” said Duncan. “Now my mother-in-law is grieving and angry and has every right to be like that.”

The trooper involved in the shooting is on leave. Phoenix police are investigating the deadly shooting. They say Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel on the side of the 101. When the trooper went to arrest him, there was a fight. The trooper says Johnson tried to push him into traffic and reached for his gun. That's when he opened fire. The incident remains under investigation. The funeral came on the same day that FBI confirmed it would review the case.