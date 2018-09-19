PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Friends are mourning the loss of a teenage girl after she was killed in a crash in Phoenix with her brother behind the wheel without a license, police said.
“She was like family for us,” Doris Belle said.
Belle said losing 16-year-old Emily Vargas is like losing a sister.
“It’s very hard for us because she was a good girl,” said Belle.
Belle lives across the street from the Vargas family and has grown up with Emily and her 18-year-old brother Abraham. She showed Arizona's Family a picture of their families on Halloween last year.
But Tuesday night, police say Abraham was driving his sister and another passenger when he made a bad left turn onto University Drive from 24th street and hit a pickup truck.
Emily died at the hospital.
Belle said that third passenger was their mom Elsa Vargas.
She said the rest of the family is at the hospital caring for her.
“I don’t know why this happened,” said Belle.
Now Abraham is behind bars as police work to figure out why they say he was behind the wheel without a license.
He is facing a felony charge for the crash and is due back in court next week.
