(3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's Family is learning more about the Uber driver attacked by his passenger last week.
Danett Rojas said she's friends with the driver Jeff. She said Jeff is out of the hospital and recovering.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Uber driver's 'throat slit' in Tolleson attack; suspect arrested for attempted murder]
"He’s an amazing guy," said Rojas. "He’s caring. He’s giving. He takes care of his friends and family. He always has something nice to say."
She said Jeff survived because he fought back when his passenger slit his throat.
"He’s mad above everything," said Rojas. "He’s upset. Someone did this to him and it’s frustrating."
Rojas said Jeff is also anxious to provide for his family again.
"He takes care of his people and we feel it's right to take care of him."
So, she started a GoFundMe page to help Jeff's family.
"He almost lost his life, you know? His kids were almost raised without a father."
Rojas said she hopes to raise $10,000 for Jeff and his family.
