PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - ADOT will begin construction February on a major upgrade to a 13-mile stretch of the Loop 101.
“It’s going to make a big difference,” said ADOT Spokesman Doug Nintzel.
ADOT will be adding a fourth lane in both directions from the Interstate 17 interchange to Pima Road in the Northeast Valley.
“That’s going to help with the overall traffic flow, especially during the afternoon rush hour,” Nintzel said.
A new layer of rubberized asphalt will also be applied, and new sound barrier walls will also be constructed in some areas.
ADOT is calling the $185 million project an investment in the future, as people continue to move into the Valley.
“Traffic is of course going to grow in the Phoenix area,” Nintzel said.
But drivers should expect delays due to the construction. ADOT will be closing sections of the Loop 101 from February until spring as workers set up construction barriers. Then, lanes will be narrowed as construction begins.
“We are really going to need drivers to focus on slowing down to a lower speed limit in the work zone,” Nintzel said. “That’s going to help keep the traffic moving.”
The project is scheduled for completion by early 2021.
If you’d like more information, ADOT is holding two public meetings. The first is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Vista Peak School. The second is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Scottsdale Airport Business Center.
F*ck North Phoenix.
