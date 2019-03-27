PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Pet owners: It's a great opportunity to spay and neuter your dogs and cats... for free.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is hosting a free, pop-up spay and neuter clinic on Thursday, March 28 at its West Shelter facility. (2500 S. 27th Ave.)
The event will begin at 7 a.m. but people are expected to start lining up early. The procedures are done on a first-come, first-served basis.
Dogs must be at least eight weeks old.
Cats must weight at least two pounds and be in a carrier.
Also, animals should have no food after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
Spaying or neutering your pet is one of the most important decisions you can make.
Over the last decade, MCACC shelters have seen intake numbers decrease. And while MCACC shelters still take in about 100 dogs and cats every day, it is a dramatic reduction from 10 years ago.
MCACC attributes that reduction to spay and neuter efforts across the Valley and encourage everyone to have their dog or cat altered.
Maricopa County West Shelter
2500 S. 27th Avenue
(27th Avenue, South of Durango)
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Phone: 602-506-7387
