PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- "About three out of five fire deaths happen in homes without working smoke alarms."
The Arizona Burn Foundation has partnered with Valley fire departments to install FREE smoke alarms over the next three Saturdays in high risk neighborhoods.
Installations will take place on Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 beginning at 8 a.m. through noon.
The partnership includes Chandler Fire Department, Mesa Fire and Medical, Tempe Fire Department and Goodyear Fire Department.
“Our partnership with the local Fire Departments and other community partners to install free smoke alarms in homes is part of our commitment to be advocates for burn prevention,” said Mik Milem, director of community programs for the Arizona Burn Foundation.
Volunteers and residents who partake in the Arizona Burn Foundation's Smoke Alarm Program will be educated on fire safety, which ranges from cooking/heating tips to exploring the importance of a fire escape plan.
Over 50 volunteers are expected to be present at each event. The foundation's goal is to "install smoke alarms in over 800 homes" across four valley cities.
- October 20: Chandler, Chandler Meadows Mobile Home Park, 501 E. Ray Road
- October 27: Mesa, Alma Meadows neighborhood, 463 S Alma School Rd., Mesa
- November 3: Tempe, Curry Elementary School, 1974 E Meadow Dr., Tempe
- November 3: Goodyear, Palmateer Park – 200 E. Western Ave., Goodyear
Volunteers are still needed for each event - individuals, businesses and community groups are welcomed to participate. To sign up to volunteer, call the Arizona Burn Foundation at 602-230-2041 or visit www.azburn.org/smokealarms.
To date, the Arizona Burn Foundation has successfully installed and provided more than 18,000 smoke alarms in Arizona.
