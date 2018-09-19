GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — People can visit the Grand Canyon and other national parks for free Saturday, the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day.

The event was established in 1994 and is held on the fourth Saturday of September. The National Parks Service says this year’s event will focus on restoration and resilience of our public lands.

Along with Grand Canyon National Park , people can visit these Arizona parks without cost Saturday: Casa Grande Ruins National Monument , Glen Canyon National Recreation Area , Lake Mead National Recreation Area , Montezuma Castle National Monument , Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument , Petrified Forest National Park , Pipe Spring National Monument , Saguaro National Park , Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument , Tonto National Monument , Tumacacori National Historical Park , Tuzigoot National Monument , Walnut Canyon National Monument and Wupatki National Monument .

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app..

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.