SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5)- Scottsdale is now home to The Crepe Club.
The creperie is located at a kiosk in the Scottsdale Fashion Square food court.
To celebrate their recent opening, The Crepe Club is offering one FREE crepe of choice. Guests can choose between two flavors: Nutella or Parisian (butter and sugar) on Friday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
[VIDEO: The Good Eat: Crepe Club]
The Crepe Club can also be found in the metro Phoenix area and on the Arizona State University, Tempe campus.
[VIDEO: Crepe Club]
"Brothers Karim, Fares and Omar Tarabichi started selling crepes from a food cart on the Arizona State University campus in 2014."
Their entire menu of crepes and food selections can be found at www.thecrepeclub.com.
