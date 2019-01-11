SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cobblestone Auto Spa in Scottsdale is holding a free car wash to benefit the family of the Salt River officer who was struck and killed while conducting a traffic stop on Jan. 8.
Cobblestone on Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is hosting the benefit car wash from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donors at this location will receive a free "Polish and Shine Express Car Wash" with a $5 donation and a free "Supreme Full-Service Car Wash" with a donation of $10 or more.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will support the family of fallen Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend through the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Memorial Fund.
Townsend was struck and killed while performing a traffic stop on the Loop 101 at McDowell Road on Jan. 8. The driver, Jerry Sanstead, told police he was texting while driving when he cut across two lanes of traffic and struck Townsend.
While only the location on Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is offering the free car washes, all Cobblestone Auto Spa locations will accept donations on behalf of the MCSO Memorial Fund.
