To celebrate Black History Month, families will get the chance to watch "Black Panther" for free.
From Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 250 participating AMC Theaters locations will show the Academy Award nominated film for free.
[RELATED: Oscars 2019: See who's nominated]
In the Phoenix area, the following theaters are participating:
- AMC Westgate 20
- AMC Mesa Grand 14
- AMC Ahwatukee 24
- AMC Arizona Center 24
- AMC Deer Valley 17
- AMC Desert Ridge 18
CLICK HERE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE TICKETS
Once all tickets are claimed, there will be a limited waiting list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.