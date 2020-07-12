Swim Kids USA

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – While the pandemic has temporarily closed some public, gym, and nonprofit swimming pools until further notice, Swim Kids USA in Mesa is open.

So far this summer, finding a certified swim instructor has its challenges.

However, right now, the swim school is providing free baby swim lessons for children 3 to 6 months old.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children 1-4 years old. According to the National Institute of Health, swim lesson scan reduce risk of drowning by 88 percent among that age group.

Taking swim lessons is one of the multi-layer components in the ABC’s of water safety

The goal of the parent/baby swim class isn’t to get your baby to swim on his or her own. Instead, the (weekly) class teaches children to be comfortable in the water and and introduces them to the basics of floating on their backs. Learn more here

Swim Kids USA Class sizes are limited due to governor’s latest executive order and instructors wear face shields in the water.  

“The earlier a child can begin their swimming adventure, the sooner the child will be able to build a foundation to perform water safety swimming and floating skills,” according to Lana Whitehead, owner of Swim Kids USA.

Since the governor’s order has impacted how pools operate, managers have had to cancel or postpone their swim classes.

That’s a big concern for Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona leaders who predicted there could be more drownings due to distracted parents working from home.  

 

