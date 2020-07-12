MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – While the pandemic has temporarily closed some public, gym, and nonprofit swimming pools until further notice, Swim Kids USA in Mesa is open.

So far this summer, finding a certified swim instructor has its challenges.

However, right now, the swim school is providing free baby swim lessons for children 3 to 6 months old.

Experts worry COVID-19 could lead to spike in drownings The first triple digits of the year are expected to hit Sunday. The record-breaking heat for this time of year might have many Arizonans want to jump in the pool to cool off.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children 1-4 years old. According to the National Institute of Health, swim lesson scan reduce risk of drowning by 88 percent among that age group.

Taking swim lessons is one of the multi-layer components in the ABC’s of water safety.

The goal of the parent/baby swim class isn’t to get your baby to swim on his or her own. Instead, the (weekly) class teaches children to be comfortable in the water and and introduces them to the basics of floating on their backs. Learn more here.

Number of drowning deaths increased in Arizona The number of drowning deaths in Arizona has increased slightly year over year, 3 On Your Side has learned.

Swim Kids USA Class sizes are limited due to governor’s latest executive order and instructors wear face shields in the water.

“The earlier a child can begin their swimming adventure, the sooner the child will be able to build a foundation to perform water safety swimming and floating skills,” according to Lana Whitehead, owner of Swim Kids USA.

Since the governor’s order has impacted how pools operate, managers have had to cancel or postpone their swim classes.

That’s a big concern for Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona leaders who predicted there could be more drownings due to distracted parents working from home.