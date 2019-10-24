TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A fraternity at the University of Arizona has been suspended after allegations of hazing.
A former student is claiming he endured “relentless” physical and emotional abuse at the hands of other members of the Theta Chi fraternity.
That former student now plans to sue the university for a million dollars.
The young man says older members of the fraternity forced him to perform grueling workouts on shards of glass and beat him while playing loud Nazi Party music.
He said he was kicked in the chest and head, and had hot sauce thrown in his eye.
A notice of claim from the law firm representing the former student said he is suing the university for $1 million in damages, claiming that the institution failed to adequately supervise the fraternity and its activities.
“We really want a change in conduct from the university and from the fraternity itself,” said Alex Zolg, a lawyer representing the student.
The claimant accepted a bid to the fraternity April 2019 during the second semester of his freshman year.
He claims one hazing incident in particular left him with a slew of medical bills and severe damage to his eyesight, the notice claims.
The student did not file a police report. His lawyers say he feared retribution if he reported the alleged hazing.
“The culture of the fraternity is...so much manipulation and intimidation to such a degree...there was so much fear around that,” Zolg said.
The University of Arizona declined to comment on this incident because it is pending litigation.
The Theta Chi chapter has been put on interim suspension.