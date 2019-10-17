PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four elementary students were taken to a local hospital Thursday morning after the fire department said they took heart medication on the school bus.
Phoenix fire Capt. Rob McDade said crews responded to Moon Mountain Elementary School at about 7:30 a.m. for reports that students had taken some medication on the morning school bus.
McDade said the medication appears to be heart medication.
All four students were alert and stable and talking with firefighters. All of children were taken to the hospital with their parents. They refused transport by ambulance.
Phoenix police will be investigating this incident.