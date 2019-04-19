SURPRISE, AZ (3TV / CBS 5) - Four Peoria firefighters have been injured in an explosion while responding to a battery fire at an APS power substation in Surprise.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday near Deer Valley Road and Grand Avenue.
Surprise Fire Capt. Julie Moore, said the multi-agency call has firefighters from responding from the cities of Goodyear, Glendale, Surprise, Peoria, El Mirage and Phoenix.
Two of the injured firefighters were flown to the Maricopa County Hospital for treatment. A third firefighter arrived there by ground ambulance. A fourth injured firefighter was taken to a West Valley hospital.
One of the firefighters is reported to be in stable condition, two are in serious condition and a fourth is in critical condition.
Grand Avenue was closed briefly in both directions near Deer Valley Road while this incident unfolded, it has since re-opened.
