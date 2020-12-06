PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix fire officials say four people were injured in a two-car crash at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fire crews from Glendale and Phoenix responded to the crash site near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
When crews arrived, they found two cars involved in the collision with a total of four patients, 2 men and 2 women, all in their 20s.
One patient had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Phoenix fire officials say the two men involved in the crash were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The two young women were treated and evaluated, but both refused transport by ambulance.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating what led to the accident.