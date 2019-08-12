YOUNG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four hikers were rescued Sunday by the Gila County Sheriff's Office after they became lost and had to spend the night in the Tonto National Forest.
The Gila County Sheriff's Office said the four hikers became lost near Reynolds Creek off Highway 288 south of Young.
They were rescued the following day by the Gila County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team and Arizona Department of Public Safety.
They said the four hikers were in good spirits and treated by the Pleasant Valley Fire Department.
Deputy Johnny Holmes credited the help of DPS for their assistance with air operations.
The hikers have yet to be identified.
