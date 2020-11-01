NOGALES, AZ. (KOLD/3TV/CBS5) - A man, a woman and two teenagers were arrested in Nogales, Arizona Saturday after police got a report about a man waving a gun in the direction of a group of Trump supporters.
Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a group of people who were gathering in public, but were not wearing masks. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that those not wearing masks were part of a group of President Trump supporters.
A witness then told police that a man in a black sedan had been waving a handgun in the direction of the group of supporters.
Officers located the vehicle and the man in a nearby parking lot. But as officers attempted to detain him along with another male, police say a woman and teen girl tried to intervene. In all, four people were taken into custody during the incident.
Those taken into custody were:
- 23-year-old, Ricardo Rivera, from Tucson
- 22-year-old, Stephanie Andrade, from Rio Rico
- A 16-year-old girl from Rio Rico
- A 14-year-old boy from Rio Rico
Those arrested face a number of charges, including aggravated assault on a peace Officer, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, threatening and intimidation, endangerment and recklessly displaying a deadly weapon.