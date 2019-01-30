FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Fountain Hills teacher was able to save the life of one her students.
Rural Metro Fire Department said a 7-year-old boy suffered a seizure on the sports field on Wednesday morning.
The boy was not breathing when a teacher started to perform CPR.
First responders responded to the incident where there was an AED device on site. The device delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart that helps to restore a normal heartbeat.
The boy was transported to the hospital with a pulse, Rural Metro said.
The student had a prior medical condition that contributed to the seizure and without the teacher taking immediate action the boy might have not survived.
