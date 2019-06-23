FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Fountain Hills community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old girl from the Valley who died in an Omaha, Neb. car crash on Monday.
Friends of Abby Barth spoke to Arizona's Family about Barth, the teen who died in the crash, who was living in Nebraska.
As a kid, Barth would spend a lot of time at the Fountain Hills Dance Studio, according to her friends.
Although Barth moved away years ago, her Arizona friends say they managed to stay in touch with her.
"I think Fountain Hills is such like a small community. So, everyone knows everyone. And all the girls went to school together," said Jordyn Halvorsen, one of Barth's friends. "And right after school they would all go to dance, and we'd be here super late dancing just spending time together."
To remember her, Barth's friends made a collage showcasing her big smile.
Her friends held a vigil in honor of her at Fountain Park.
Nebraska deputies say four other girls were in the car with Barth when the accident happened. Three of those girls died. The sole survivor suffers from injuries.
Deputies are still investigating what caused the crash.
Currently, Barth's family is making funeral arrangement and request any help they can get on their GoFundMe page.
