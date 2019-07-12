FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot outside a bar late Thursday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s office.
Authorities responded to the shooting at Bruno’s Bar near Fountain Hills and Palisades Boulevards around 11:30 p.m.
MCSO says two men got into a verbal and physical altercation inside the bar.
The two men exited the bar and went outside where they continued to fight.
Deputies say during the fight the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other man.
Witnesses performed CPR on the victim until fire crews arrived.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
When MCSO deputies arrived onscene, they took the shooter into custody.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.
