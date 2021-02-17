GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two co-founders of a Goodyear charter school have been indicted on fraud and theft charges totaling more than $500,000, according to the Arizona Attorney General.
A state grand jury indicted April Black and Amanda Jelleson, the two co-founders of Incito Schools in Goodyear, in a fraud scheme that allegedly happened between November 2016 and November 2017. The two defendants were arraigned in court Wednesday morning.
Black and Jelleson are accused of providing false information, including paystubs, to the Maricopa County Superintendent's Office to get grant funding of $567,802 which they never provided to the appropriate teachers.
The two have been charged with five felonies including fraud, two counts of theft, conspiracy and forgery.