PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Almost a year after a local artist was murdered in a robbery, his memory lives on in the form of a new foundation.
If David Bessent were at his first-ever art show, his mom says he wouldn't be paying attention to the paintings, but instead, the faces of people viewing them.
"He was very much about peace and being kind to people and learning about people," said Barbert Wert, Bessent’s mother.
On Oct. 5, 2018, Bessent and his friend were walking in the Roosevelt District when police say two teenagers shot and killed them during a robbery.
Following the loss of her son, Wert says the people who rallied around her the most were her son’s fellow artists and friends.
"When he left, I got the best hug of my life,” she said of the support she received. “It was a hug to last a lifetime."
To repay that love and support, a foundation has been set up in Bessent’s honor.
Going forward, other artists in Phoenix will be highlighted and supported, all in Bessent’s name.
"Now, they finally got a place to work and make those works propel them," Wert said.
Bessent was 41 years old when he died. These days, his paintings and legacy survive-- all to inspire and uplift others in the art of life.