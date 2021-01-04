PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Amber Alert in Arizona for a missing Washington teen has been cancelled, after the girl was found safe. Two Arizona men were suspects in the case.
Washington State Patrol confirms 15-year-old Angeles Revuelta-Buenrostro was located Monday night.
Police in Yakima, Washington, say that around 10 p.m., law enforcement in Nevada located and stopped the suspect vehicle. The girl was found to be safe, and one male suspect was detained.
The teen went missing from her home in northeast Yakima Monday morning. Police say she went to take out her garbage around 11:20 a.m. and disappeared.
Authorities believed she was with 36-year-old Daniel B. Ovante. She was "recently" found with Ovante in Arizona, investigators said, and that he had coerced her on social media. They didn't say when that was. Ovante had reportedly made threats to come take her and kill her family.
Ovante was said be driving a black 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck, with an Arizona plate BYR6257. He has a felony warrant and authorities say he was to be considered armed and dangerous.
Late Monday night, another Arizona man was also identified as a suspect. Eric Anthony Landeros, 34, was possibly driving a black 2008 Lexus four-door sedan, with an Arizona plate F6A4BKA.
JUVENILE RECOVERED SAFELY #AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/OTVepNVhrO— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) January 5, 2021
Yakima AMBER Alert Canceled - Child located and is safe pic.twitter.com/y8MStwsgLM— @WSPMissingPersonAlerts (@WSPMissingPers1) January 5, 2021
The #Yakima, #Washington #AMBERAlert that was extended to #Idaho and #Arizona has been cancelled. https://t.co/8Ma89xNpIG— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) January 5, 2021