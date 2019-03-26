NEAR STONEMAN LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Searchers never gave up, and it paid off.
A dog who had been missing since he was thrown from a car crash two weeks ago has been found, and is now safely back in the arms of his owner.
On March 12, 2019, Department of Public Safety troopers investigated a crash on southbound Interstate 17 north of Stoneman Lake.
During the crash, a pit bull mix named Dozer was thrown from the vehicle, and then disappeared from the scene.
Troopers spent hours that day looking for the dog without success.
For the next few weeks, there were a number of "Dozer sightings."
Between March 12 and March 25, troopers received several calls for a dog matching Dozer’s description. But each time, troopers were unable to locate the dog.
Based on all the calls, troopers still believed that Dozer was very much alive, so they never gave up hope. Troopers spent hours, including their lunch breaks, searching for Dozer.
Troopers eventually reached out to Central Arizona Animal Search and Rescue for additional help.
The organization helped set a trap in the area of the crash.
Troopers and volunteers kept consistently checking the trap for Dozer.
And all their efforts paid off!
On Monday, March 25, Dozer was found in the trap by a rescue volunteer!
Dozer was thin and exhausted, but he was in good spirits and had no major injuries.
Troopers and volunteers returned Dozer to his owner, who was extremely thankful to have the beloved dog back home where he belongs.
Thanks to DPS and Central Arizona Animal Search and Rescue for not giving up!
