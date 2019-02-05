CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Chandler police have located a 13-year-old boy with autism who ran away from his school.
Police say Christopher Cagle is safe. He was located a short time after his disappearance was reported.
Police say Christopher ran away from Andersen Junior High School on Dobson Road north of Ray Road around 11 a.m.
Christopher has autism, is deaf in one ear and was due to take prescribed medication.
Christopher has been located safe & sound! 🤣 https://t.co/6Lw5HoHDbR— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) February 5, 2019
