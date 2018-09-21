Three Valley mothers are working to open a community center for foster children.
Angela Teachout, Susan Woodruff and Anika Robinson say they wanted to give foster kids a place to go: a community center specially-focused on the challenges that these vulnerable children face. It’ll be the first center of its kind in the state.
"A lot of children who are in this situation don't feel like they fit in anywhere,” Teachout said. “Here, they'll be surrounded by people that have experienced the same experiences that they've experienced and gone through the same things they've gone through."
Through their organization, ASA Now, the mothers are renovating an old church in Mesa. Once completed, the community center will offer tutoring services as well as activities like music lessons and karate classes.
“It’ll be like a Disneyland, for lack of a better word,” Robinson said.
The three foster mothers were behind Arizona’s “Jacob’s Law,” which passed two years ago and provides easier access for foster care behavioral health services.
“It feels incredible to know we can make a difference,” Woodruff said.
The mothers say the hearings surrounding Jacob’s Law opened their eyes to the needs of foster parents across the state, and spurred the founding of ASA Now, which provides foster parents with resources.
“We saw the need to do more,” Robinson said.
While they've already received some donations, the mothers say it's going to take a lot more to get the community center up and running. The community center still needs air conditioning units and furniture for several rooms.
If you'd like to help out, you can go to www.asanow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.