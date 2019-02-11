PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Animals rescued from an abusive situation in Mesa last month are in need of special foster homes while they recover their health.
The Arizona Humane Society has been caring for 13 dogs, five cats and one rabbit since they were taken from the home on Jan. 22.
[RELATED: Mesa woman accused of animal cruelty after multiple dead dogs found in feces-filled home]
The dogs are all chihuahuas ranging in age from 2 to 7 years old.
Sadly, the animals are testing positive for ringworm, a highly-contagious fungal skin infection similar to athlete's foot.
While ringworm is one of the most common infectious skin diseases in young cats, dogs and rabbits, the treatment can be quite lengthy.
The Arizona Humane Society is currently seeking foster heroes to help take in and help treat these pets for ringworm for the next eight to 12 weeks.
All training, support and medical supplies, including sulfur for the twice-weekly dips, oral medication, gowns and gloves will be provided by the AHS. Food, treats and toys for enrichment will also be given to foster homes.
Contact the Arizona Humane Society for more information about foster these, or any other animals in need.
