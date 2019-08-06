PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) says it is in desperate need of foster homes for about 75 orphaned kittens.
AHS says it has seen a huge influx of kittens in the last 24 hours, leading to an urgent need for foster heroes.
AHS’ 24-hour bottle baby kitten intensive care unit is overflowing. Right now the unit is housing and caring for for more than 75 newborn kittens, 20 more than capacity allows.
Due to the sheer volume of kittens, AHS will not be able to accept any more newborn kittens in until it can create more space.
AHS is asking people to sign up to become a foster family for the shelter's tiniest patients.
Becoming a foster hero is quick and easy, and you can sign up online, from the comfort of your own home. Just follow a few simple steps:
1.Take the general foster orientation: www.azhumane.org/foster
2. Take the Bottle Baby Foster orientation. (*trainings combined take less than an hour*)
3. Ready for kittens? Submit a foster application and you could have foster kittens in under 24 hours!
AHS staffer are also available to give people a hands-on training when they pick up their furry bundles of joy.
AHS provides all support, medical care and supplies. Fosters just need a space in their home and a loving heart to help care for these kittens.
Last year, AHS’ Bottle Baby Kitten ICU cared for more than 1,100 newborn kittens.
Last but not least, if someone finds a litter of kittens they are encouraged to NOT kit-nap them from their mothers. Learn more at www.azhumane.org/foundkittens.
Arizona Humane Society
602-997-7585
1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
