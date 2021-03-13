TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Tucson Mayor Bob Walkup, who served from 1999 until 2011, has died, according to his son.
Johnathan Walkup shared the news on Facebook shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, saying his father "passed away tonight after a prolonged battle with pulmonary fibrosis."
Pulmonary fibrosis is a degenerative disease that develops when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred, making it difficult for the lungs to work properly. There is no cure for pulmonary fibrosis and the damage it causes is cannot be repaired.
According to Tucson television station KOLD, Regina Romero, Tucson's current mayor, released the following statement:
Mayor Walkup was a born statesman and always strived to create the best Tucson possible. Our city is better because of him. I had the privilege of serving alongside Mayor Walkup for four years on the City Council. When I was first elected in 2007, Bob was nothing but gracious and approachable, and I still consider him a mentor to this day. His leadership on issues ranging from economic development, water security, and transportation positioned Tucson for a strong recovery out of the Great Recession. He always had a vision to create a lively, bustling downtown for Tucsonans to eat, work, live, and play. His advocacy in helping secure a TIGER grant to build the modern streetcar laid the groundwork for the thriving downtown we see today. I will truly miss Bob for his kind demeanor, his friendship and advice, and his everlasting vision to create the best Tucson possible. I extend my deepest condolences to Bob’s partner in life, Beth, and the entire Walkup family.
Walkup was 84 years old.