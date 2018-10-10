PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Carolyn Warner, a former Superintendent of Public Instruction for Arizona has died, according to reports from multiple government officials.
Former Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton tweeted Wednesday morning that Warner "leaves a big legacy in our state."
I’m saddened to hear of the passing of the beloved Carolyn Warner. She leaves a big legacy in our state - as an impactful elected official, as DNC National Committeewoman, and as a mentor and cheerleader for generations of those active in state politics, including myself. pic.twitter.com/imjfWI9ylD— Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) October 10, 2018
Warner was elected as superintendent in 1974, and took office in 1975. She was reelected two more times, in 1978 and 1982.
Warner was the Democratic nominee for governor of Arizona in 1986, but was defeated by then-state senator Evan Mecham.
Warner was 88 years old.
