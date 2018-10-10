Carolyn Warner, former Superintendent of Public Instruction in Arizona has died.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Carolyn Warner, a former Superintendent of Public Instruction for Arizona has died, according to reports from multiple government officials. 

Former Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton tweeted Wednesday morning that Warner "leaves a big legacy in our state." 

Warner was elected as superintendent in 1974, and took office in 1975. She was reelected two more times, in 1978 and 1982.

Warner was the Democratic nominee for governor of Arizona in 1986, but was defeated by then-state senator Evan Mecham.

Warner was 88 years old. 

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.