PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mom is getting a car at no cost.
Justin Johnson, the son of former Suns player Eddie Johnson, donated his old 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring to Lilia Nava. Nava is a single mom to three children, with one of the kids born this year. She just graduated from college with plans to pass a test to get her nursing license.
"It's been a long road, and it's like wow, this is where we're at now," Nava said.
Nava previously escaped a domestic violence situation and credits community organizations like Helping Hands for Single Moms for helping her get to where she is.
"You don't have to stay in that situation. There are options even if it seems like there isn't," Nava said.
Nava's old car was in bad shape with no heat or cooling and leaks everywhere.
"She thought she brought it in for repairs, but we took one look at it there's no repair left," said Howard Fleischmann from Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals, who helped with the surprise. "This is going to change her life."
"It feels really good," said Justin Johnson, who donated the car. "I can see their appreciation on their face, especially at this time with everything going in the world not everyone has the necessary things. They don't have the means to live how I believe a lot of people should."
"Surprised and blessed. We just didn't know it was coming. It's a blessing. We just feel so grateful," Nava said.