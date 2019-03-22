FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The wife of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was bitten by a rattlesnake Friday morning.
“Yeah, she’s tough,” Joe Arpaio told Arizona’s Family Friday night.
He said Ava Arpaio was in the garage of their Fountain Hills home when she was bitten by the rattlesnake. The snake went into their home after she was bitten, and then she called 911.
Ava is now in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital, where she will likely stay for a few more days, Joe said.
The former sheriff said he is going to fly to St. Louis early Saturday morning for a business trip, but he plans to cut his trip short so he can come back and be with his wife.
While worried for his wife, Joe said they are still in spirits, even calling the snake a Democrat.
