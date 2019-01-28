SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Prosecutors have secured a new grand jury indictment against former Scottsdale schools CFO Laura Smith, charging her with 12 counts of fraud and conflicts of interest -- one more charge than a previous indictment that was disqualified by a judge.
Smith pleaded not guilty to the new charges on Monday.
The state alleges Smith approved district payments to her sister’s consulting company and failed to disclose the relationship or her own financial stake in the firm.
“I’m confident in our defenses,” said Smith’s attorney Richard Gaxiola after the hearing.
Earlier this month, a judge tossed out the first indictment against the former Scottsdale Unified official, ruling that prosecutors had failed to present the grand jury with certain exculpatory evidence.
After the ruling, Smith told Arizona’s Family she felt vindicated. “I think truth has prevailed,” she said.
“When it came in it was – huge butterflies, a relief,” Smith said in an interview that aired Jan. 15.
At the time, Gaxiola said he was confident Smith was “not likely to be re-indicted.” When asked about the new indictment Monday, he said it was not uncommon for cases to have two or three rounds of indictments against a criminal defendant.
Gaxiola said he would review the new grand jury transcripts to ensure prosecutors presented all the necessary evidence.
A spokesperson for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the new indictment “to protect the integrity of the case.”
The new indictment adds one additional charge of fraud against Smith, a class 5 felony. She is now accused of three counts of fraud and nine counts of conflicts of interest.
