SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a home near Hayden Road and Via Sonrisa where a woman was found dead Friday night around 6:50 p.m.
The man police are looking for is 37-year-old Charles Haeger. Haeger is a former professional baseball pitcher who played for the Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to Scottsdale police, a male roommate returned home Friday afternoon and heard gunshots from his roommate's room. He saw Haeger then exit the victim's bedroom and quickly escaped out the back of the home.
According to police, Haeger is a white male, about six feet and one inch tall, medium build and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and was driving a gray Plymouth Voyager. Police say he is armed and very dangerous.
Police say his car was found unoccupied Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff. Scottsdale PD is working with Northern Arizona law enforcement to continue their search for Haeger.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 immediately.
The investigation is ongoing. No information has been released on who the victim is. No information of a suspect has been made available.
