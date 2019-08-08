PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Adam Dixon grew up in south Phoenix before playing football in college and spending two years in the A.F.L.
These days Dixon spends his time running his non-profit organization and volunteering to help others. He's motivated to do these things by a special sibling who's served as an inspiration to him ever since she was born.
[WATCH: Former Phoenix area pro athlete inspired by sister with Down syndrome]
Dixon wrote a heartfelt note to his sister, Ariel, and explained to her just how much she's changed his life for the better, just by being herself.
In the letter, Dixon remembered the moment his step-dad told him his sister was born with a disability.
"I was seven at the time, so I questioned what Down syndrome actually meant," said Dixon. "My step-dad told me you were different. He told me people might make fun of you or laugh at you. As your big brothers, he asked us to watch out for you and take care of you."
Dixon never realized his little sister would also take care of him, teaching him lessons about kindness and confidence.
"We’d be going to the store, and little kids would be laughing, or we’d be walking, and people would go to the other side of the street," said Dixon. "I would see that, and it would hurt because they don’t know, but in her mind, she’s probably thinking what’s wrong with them?"
Ariel has inspired Dixon to volunteer with other kids who have Down syndrome, hoping to spread a message that people with disabilities are just like everyone else.
He also started The Adam Dixon Perseverance Foundation five years ago. He gives scholarships to seniors who attend Cesar Chavez High School in south Phoenix.
Dixon says Ariel inspired him to give. "You [Ariel] genuinely love everyone and you have taught me to do the same," he said.
He letter reads, "There is a reason God made you my little sister. You helped me to find my purpose. You have helped show me the type of man and the type of person I want to be, and while when you were born I questioned what Down syndrome would mean for your life, I had no idea it meant you’d have all the answers for mine."
In the last two years, Dixon's foundation gave out more than $10,000 in scholarships. Twenty-one year old Ariel lives in Texas and is also following her dreams. She hopes to eventually go to college or get a job.
