PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The former principal of a north Phoenix elementary school has been arrested on sexual assault and sexual abuse charges.
According to court documents, Matthew Schenk, the former principal of Horseshoe Trails Elementary School in the Cave Creek School District, was arrested Tuesday at Deer Valley Airport after being extradited from Los Angeles County.
Documents state that Schenk attempted to engage in sexual conduct with the victim without their consent in May of 2017.
Schenk resigned from Horseshoe Trails Elementary School on Feb. 1 of this year.
The Cave Creek Unified School Distrcit said they learned about Schenk's arrest Thursday night and that the victim is reportedly a 20-year-old man.
CCCUSD sent the following letter to parents Friday morning:
"Dear Parents and Guardians,
The District was contacted by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on March 11, 2019. At that time, the authorities sought information regarding the whereabouts of Dr. Matthew Schenk. The detectives instructed the District that the matter was the subject of a Grand Jury indictment and that the District could not disclose any further information at that time. The District did not learn of Dr. Schenk's arrest until yesterday evening.
The District administration has spoken with law enforcement and understands that the allegations of criminal activity concern a twenty year old male victim. The allegations center around contact in May 2017; the District was not aware of any criminal investigation until March 11, 2019.
Respectfully,
Debbi Burdick, Superintendent"
Schenk is being charged with two counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault.
