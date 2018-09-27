FOOTBALL TEAM PRESIDENT INDICTED

A Grand Jury is indicting Steve Marshall for the embezzlement of funds from a youth football organization. 

 (Source: Arizona Attorney General's Office)

A former president from a Marana youth football team is being indicted by a Grand Jury for the embezzlement of funds.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the indictment alleges Leslie Marshall embezzled more than $54,000 of the youth football organization’s money by using counter checks written to cash and a debit card.

The indictment also alleges that the former president falsified three Arizona State tax returns to hide the embezzled money.

Marshall has been indicted on two counts of fraudulent schemes, three counts of theft and three counts of forgery.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.