A former president from a Marana youth football team is being indicted by a Grand Jury for the embezzlement of funds.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the indictment alleges Leslie Marshall embezzled more than $54,000 of the youth football organization’s money by using counter checks written to cash and a debit card.
The indictment also alleges that the former president falsified three Arizona State tax returns to hide the embezzled money.
Marshall has been indicted on two counts of fraudulent schemes, three counts of theft and three counts of forgery.
