ATLANTA (AP) -- A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip.
Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement Monday afternoon that Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting.
She said that Carter, 94, underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Georgia.
Congileo added that the surgeon said the operation was successful.
In March, Carter became the oldest living former president ever. He has now passed the previous record held by the late President George H.W. Bush.
Carter, 94, disclosed in 2015 that cancer that had been discovered on his liver and had also been found on his brain. He received treatment for seven months until scans showed no sign of the disease.
At the time he revealed the cancer, he said he felt “perfectly at ease with whatever comes.”
“I’ve had a wonderful life,” he said. “I’ve had thousands of friends, I’ve had an exciting, adventurous and gratifying existence.”
