PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For two months during the coronavirus pandemic, the Inn On The River in Glen Rose, Texas, had zero guests and no revenue.
"The building is 102 years old and is a Texas-registered landmark," said owner Pamela Streeter.
After spending years living in Phoenix, Streeter left for a new business venture in 2019.
"I like to call it my mid-life crisis and decided that I've been in hospitality my entire life. I was tired of working for everybody else. I wanted to do it my way," said Streeter.
Her 21-room inn needed a lot of love and work to renovate. Now it's the heartbeat of the small town. Since crippling storms swept through Texas, Streeter has been offering up her rooms free of charge for those in need.
It started with a Facebook post on Sunday.
"We thought we were going to get maybe five, 10 phone calls," Streeter said. "We've put 133 people through the building in a room at some point in time since Sunday."
Her business partner, Scott Cole, lived in the Valley for 29 years.
"Texas is not prepared for this," he told Arizona's Family on Friday. "The buildings are not prepared for this."
Phones are still ringing off the hook at the inn. It quickly became a hub in the community for people to drop off donations.
"I looked up when power is going to be restored," said Emily Sweet, who is staying at the hotel. "And it says, no idea."
Sweet rented a room over the weekend with her husband. But when the weather turned and it wasn't safe to drive home, they hunkered down. The whole family has been helping Streeter take care of others as temps dipped below zero. Hearing how grateful people are has been humbling, she says.
"Inside their houses, the water dishes for their dogs were frozen," Sweet said. "I mean, that's how cold it was."
The kitchen at the inn is now being used to boil buckets of water, just to get folks through the day because they are still under an advisory. Through social media, Streeter is reminding Texans they can come in for a shower or a free meal.
"The gratitude that you get back and the love that you get back is priceless," she said.
Friends did set up a GoFundMe for Streeter so they can continue their efforts.