PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Phoenix police officer has been sentenced to 1 year of probation for a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an incident where he slapped and punched a shoplifting suspect.
Timothy Baiardi was charged with aggravated assault in May but agreed to a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
The incident happened back in December 2018 when Baiardi was off-duty but working security for a Walmart near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.
[READ MORE: Phoenix officer fired after punching, slapping shoplifting suspect]
Investigators say Baiardi confronted 22-year-old Roger Moran for shoplifting.
Baiardi scuffled with Moran and hit him with a closed fist. Documents state that Moran resisted arrest and grabbed Baiardi's testicles.
Baiardi eventually took Moran to the loss prevention office in the store.
The security camera in the office showed Baiardi slap Moran so hard that he fell off the bench he was sitting on.
Bairadi was then suspended from the Phoenix Police Department for months and was officially terminated at the beginning of August after an internal investigation.