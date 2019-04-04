PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Phoenix police officer has been arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Police say the abuse reportedly happened 12 years ago when the former officer, 28-year-old Michael Mason, was in high school and the victim was in kindergarten.
Sgt. Vince Lewis said Mason had been employed as a Phoenix police officer for 3 years.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams commented on the arrest:
"I am shocked and appalled to hear the details of this investigation. I am confident in the investigative process, as well as the current stringent hiring and background investigation process under my watch as Police Chief. It is incumbent upon our organization to review these processes to ensure we are making every effort to detect and address these types of incidents."
Mason resigned from employment before he was booked into jail for one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.