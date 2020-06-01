Former Phoenix Police assistant chief speaks on officers' response to protests

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey's emergency curfew helped mandate a uniform approach for law enforcement handling the George Floyd protests and disorder statewide. Any protesters unlawfully assembling past 8 p.m. can and will be arrested.

That curfew is supposed to help target looters and people who are out there to cause problems. Arizona's Family caught up with the now retired, former assistant chief for Phoenix Police, Kevin Robinson, who has some unique perspective as a black man raising children and working in law enforcement.

He says when you look at the unrest we're seeing, there are three distinct groups: Legitimate protesters, opportunists or looters causing problems, and extremists, infiltrating the chaos to push their own agendas.

"There is an extreme group out there that are trying to push their own agenda, whatever that may happen to be. And they're out there infiltrating, getting around in the middle of all that, and that's what you're seeing. That's what we're seeing when the looting starts, and all that other stuff," Robinson said.

And that's where you have that $23 million question, he says. With all the threats swirling around on social media, how can you determine what's real, what's not, and when this will all end?

"There is a problem with our criminal justice system. There's a problem with law enforcement. All these issues need attention," said Robinson, who spent more than 36 years in law enforcement. "I haven't spoken to a single person yet who was not horrified by what they saw on television last Monday when they watched Mr. Floyd die right in front of them. Everybody was horrified by that. And people said that shouldn't happen. You know, no way in God's green earth should that be allowed to happen," he said.

While he understands the public's outrage and need to take a stand in the streets, reports of protesters or store owners arming themselves with guns is a huge concern. That's why he says police have to take swift action to shut down the potential for things getting even more out of control, even if that means seeing unarmed people face-down on the pavement getting handcuffed.

"Optics are never going to be pretty in these situations, but let's also not forget about the job that law enforcement officers have to do. They're going to be professional in what they're doing. They have to still do their job," Robinson said.

And a big part of that right now is vetting all the conflicting reports and threats of violence, from looting malls on opposite ends of town, to storming neighborhoods to break into homes and rape women.

"Those are tactics of extreme groups of people who want to throw all kinds of information out there to get people going in a bunch of different directions, and they want to cause people to be confused and worried," Robinson said. He's seen decades of our communities fighting the same fight, and says it's time to change.

"This is getting worldwide attention," said Robinson. "I see in parts of Europe people are protesting, invoking the name of George Floyd. So that should tell all of us that there are some issues that need to be addressed within our criminal justice system. And I'm confident, as long as we have leaders like Jerry Williams with the Phoenix Police Department and a host of other police chiefs around the country, those issues will be addressed in the best manner they can."

He can relate to the frustration that it won't happen soon enough to heal the hurting and guarantee the safety on our streets for black and blue families, and the future of his two sons, and everyone else's.

"We worry about them, you know, once in a while. We just worry about it simply because they're young black men in this community, and we shouldn't have to worry about that!" Robinson said.

We asked about the images we're starting to see of officers taking off their riot gear and kneeling or hugging protesters, and if we can even try that tactic here or if we're past that point. Robinson says it's possible.

He says the bottom line is people want to be heard, and from what he can tell so far, the message is being received. It's being received by police chiefs who tell their officers anyone who isn't appalled by what happened to George Floyd should not be wearing a badge, and command staff reminding their men and women silence, like what we saw from the two officers who stood by and did nothing to stop the other who kept his knee on Floyd's neck nearly 10 minutes, will not be tolerated.