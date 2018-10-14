PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for a man who wielded a hatched and robbed former Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton at a restaurant near 13th Avenue and Camelback Road in central Phoenix Saturday night, police said.
Stanton told police that the man asked for money and Stanton gave up his wallet and fled, according to a media advisory.
The former mayor called police from a nearby restaurant.
Phoenix police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Stanton was not injured.
The man is described as white, 35 to 40 years old, black hair, chunky build facial hair and wearing a white/brown horizontal stripe, gold, short-sleeve shirt.
If anybody has any information regarding this case, we request they call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Stanton is currently running for the U.S. House of Representatives for Arizona House District 9.
This was not a ploy by a liberal democrat to get attention was it? Surely not. Was it?
Don't come to the ghetto (christown area) and just chill. Gotta be on guard 24/7 and always check your 360 - you never know what's gonna happen or where it's gonna come from. Lower Camelback?? dude... stay up by the Biltmore you'd be better off. [sad][sneaky][batman]
