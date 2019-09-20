PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A former Phoenix-area teacher has been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of minors after police say multiple images of child porn were found on his computer.
William Baker, 69, faces ten counts of sexual exploitation of minors.
Baker was reportedly a teacher at Southeast Elementary School, Nevitt Elementary School in Tempe, and elementary schools in the Kyrene School District, according to court documents.
Cyber tips that came into the "National Center for Missing and Exploited Children" led investigators to Baker's Phoenix home.
A search warrant was obtained, and "a large amount of sexual exploitation material was located," according to the police report.
As described in the police report, at least ten images found on Baker's computer depicted nude or partially nude young girls posing suggestively and put in sexual situations, sometimes with adults in the photos.
Baker is due back in court for a status conference Sept. 26, and a preliminary hearing Sept. 30.
His bail was set at $5,000. A judge ordered that Baker not be released until he was outfitted with electronic monitoring equipment. He was also ordered to observe a curfew, and was told not to leave his home except during certain hours set by his pretrial officer.