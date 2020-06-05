PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Nearly 100 former law enforcement members, including officers who have served in the Valley, have signed off on recommendations made by a non-profit to change the culture of policing.
Terry Blevins is a member of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP) comprised of former cops and criminal justice experts. “Police officers in general, in the past, have felt like the public didn’t understand the complexity of what they were doing,” says Blevins. “Unfortunately, we can’t take that attitude anymore. It’s beyond that.”
Blevins has served with the Maricopa County and Gila County Sheriff’s Offices. While some agencies might not have the money to buy body cameras, Blevins believes there’s no excuse for a state force like the Department of Public Safety to not have every trooper equipped with the technology. “Ridiculous. I honestly don’t even understand why they would think that that’s OK,” says Blevins.
The recommendations from LEAP suggest agencies implement a “duty to intervene” policy requiring officers to speak up when they see fellow cops using excessive force. “Nobody wants you to raise your hand and say ‘should we be doing this right now?’” says Blevins.
In cases of officer-involved shootings, Blevins says there must be a conversation with all parties affected by the tragedy. “Somebody in authority should really be working directly with the family,” says Blevins.
Other LEAP guidance urges police departments to avoid military-style tools and uniforms, take care of officer mental health, and erase barriers that might protect officers from getting fired.
LEAP's mission statement reads:
"The Law Enforcement Action Partnership’s mission is to unite and mobilize the voice of law enforcement in support of drug policy and criminal justice reforms that will make communities safer by focusing law enforcement resources on the greatest threats to public safety, promoting alternatives to arrest and incarceration, addressing the root causes of crime, and working toward healing police-community relations."