PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Once a competitor always a competitor, the desire to compete has never gone away for Jon Kitna.
After 14 years in the NFL throwing touchdowns for four different teams, the former quarterback is still passionate about the game. He's taken his affections to the high school sidelines as the new coach of the Brophy Broncos.
"I love it. We've got great kids, great families. My administration is tremendous," Kitna said. "It's been a whole new paradigm for me. You know you have everything you need."
Older and wiser, Kitna has the patience and demeanor needed to inspire and lead young men, which includes his second son. Jalen is the Broncos' promising starting quarterback.
"And this one is a gym rat," he said. "So, he likes it. and he's asking me, 'Let's watch film. Let's do this. What about this play? What about that play?' So, it's kinda of fun."
"You know it's pretty cool, just like getting information from him all the time," Jalen said. "Knowing you got someone in front of you who's been through it all. And you know you can trust him in what he's saying."
Kitna's prep coaching journey began with transforming a ragged Lincoln High program in his hometown of Tacoma, WA into a winner.
"I think we had only had 45 or 48 helmets in our whole program," he said.
"And our facilities were shabby at best. They hadn't won league titles and district championships since the '60s. And now they haven't lost one in the last six years. And we left it in a good place,."
In the last three years, Kitna earned even more coaching stripes in Texas, turning Waxachie High into a playoff contender. But the demands of winning in the Lone State bordered on absurd.
"It was tremendous, but in Texas, you know, you only need four board members [who] don't agree with you," said Kitna.
One of the main reasons Kitna ended up at Brophy was that he followed the excellent advice of his friend and mentor, former Arizona State University Coach Todd Graham.
"[He's] somebody ... I can ask questions and can sit down and glean from," Kitna said. "And he said, 'I know Texas high school football. I know Arizona.' He said Brophy is the place," said Kitna.
Dedicated to his faith, Kitna will call plays for the San Diego Fleet of the new Alliance of American Football in the spring, but don't be misled. Kitna has found his calling and his place to call home
"'Cause we feel like it's a place we can build a program that we can be at 20, 25, 30 years," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.