PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former NBA star and current head coach of the Shadow Mountain High School boys basketball team, Mike Bibby, is under investigation for allegedly sexually abusing a staff member.
The Paradise Valley Unified School District confirmed the investigation in a statement sent to Arizona's Family on Tuesday morning.
"On February 14, 2019, PVSchools was notified that the Phoenix Police Department opened an investigation into alleged sexual abuse/harassment of a Shadow Mountain High School staff member by the boys head basketball coach, Mike Bibby," the spokeswoman said.
The Phoenix Police Department said they were made aware of the allegations involving staff at the high school and the investigation is ongoing. However, no suspect has been named, nor have any charges been recommended.
According to the school district, the district suspended their own internal investigation pending the conclusion of the police department's investigation into the accusations.
The school district said they take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and are fully cooperating with authorities.
Bibby is a well-known figure throughout Arizona. He played high school basketball at Shadow Mountain prior to winning the University of Arizona's first and only national championship in 1997.
He went on to be drafted 2nd overall in the 1998 NBA Draft and played for numerous teams until his retirement in 2012.
Below is Paradise Valley Unified School District's statement:
At PVSchools, our first priority is always the safety and well-being of our staff and students. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and work in cooperation with law enforcement on all police matters. In addition, PVSchools adheres to its own internal policies and protocols as established by the Governing Board.
On February 14, 2019, PVSchools was notified that the Phoenix Police Department opened an investigation into alleged sexual abuse/harassment of a Shadow Mountain High School staff member by the boys head basketball coach, Mike Bibby. At the request of the Phoenix Police Department, the District’s internal investigation was suspended pending the conclusion of the Police Department’s active investigation into the accusations.
PVSchools conducts thorough background investigations for all employees and volunteers, including a notarized criminal affidavit, background check, and fingerprint clearance.
PVSchools will continue to fully cooperate with the Phoenix Police Department on the investigation and will provide the police with any support requested. As this is an ongoing police investigation, any additional questions about the case should be referred to the Phoenix Police Department.
