MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Mesa police officer who was fired after shooting and killing an unarmed man at a La Quinta Inn in January 2016 was rehired by the Mesa Police Department more than two years later and is now medically retired -- and drawing a pension.
Former Office Philip "Mitch" Brailsford was terminated on March 21, 2016. He appealed the decision the next day.
"The appeal was held in abeyance until the criminal case against Mr. Brailsford was concluded," City of Mesa spokesman Kevin Christopher told Arizona's Family in an emailed statement. (See his full statement at the bottom of this story.)
Brailsford was tried for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Shaver.
A jury acquitted him on Dec. 7, 2017.
In August 2018, Brailsford signed an agreement with the City of Mesa outlining the terms of his rehiring "for the sole and limited purpose of allowing Brailsford to file an application for Accidental Disability-Medical Retirement …."
Brailsford's hiring was only on paper.
"This agreement eliminated the need for a Mesa Personnel Appeals Board hearing," Christopher said.
The agreement clearly states "that his rehiring does not confer upon him any right to be assigned any duties, to perform any work, or to receive any compensation or other employee benefits as a Mesa Police Officer" while awaiting a decision on his application.
According to the agreement, the City of Mesa would reimburse Brailsford "for reasonable medical expenses arising out of his treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD") … from the first date of his medical treatment for PTSD … up to the date of determination by the Local Board."
The Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board "determined that Mr. Brailsford met the qualifications for medical retirement citing information provided by multiple independent medical professionals," Christopher said. "Mr. Brailsford is now medically retired through PSPRS."
According to PSPRS, Brailsford's monthly benefit is about $2,500.
Kevin Christopher's full statement
Philip ‘Mitch’ Brailsford was terminated by the Mesa Police Department on March 21, 2016. Mr. Brailsford, through his attorney, requested an appeal of his dismissal on March 22, 2016. The appeal was held in abeyance until the criminal case against Mr. Brailsford was concluded. On December 7, 2017, Mr. Brailsford was acquitted. On August 23, 2018, a settlement agreement between the City of Mesa and Mr. Brailsford allowed him to file for accidental disability and a medical retirement with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board. This agreement eliminated the need for a Mesa Personnel Appeals Board hearing. During the time that Mr. Brailsford was making his application for medical retirement, he was not paid and was not assigned any police officer duties. The one-year timeframe to apply for an accidental disability pension began for Mr. Brailsford once the trial concluded. The PSPRS Local Board determined that Mr. Brailsford met the qualifications for medical retirement citing information provided by multiple independent medical professionals. Mr. Brailsford is now medically retired through PSPRS.
Don't you just love attorneys! Intelligent people know when to seek their counsel. Whether you agree (like the jury did) or disagree with the shooting, you have to appreciate someone being intelligent enough to legally use the system to their benefit.
Funny how I don't remember anyone posting at the time of his firing that he was a scammer who was going to sue and collect a big paycheck as those same people do when they post about someone who is allegedly a victim of police abuse, especially a non-white person.
Just another example of the distrust of police authority that the common folk have, now more than ever! By my time spent on this site you are all well aware by now that I don't agree with blaming or reprimanding one for the actions of another but this just adds to the old phrase "What's good for the goose is good for the gander!" One dirty cop, all dirty cops so no coffee for you! Game on!
What kind of hypocritical mumble jumble are you spewing forth now? You contradict everything you say, constantly. So one bad cop spoils the whole bunch and we should hate them all? Sorry game closed!
https://reason.com/2019/07/11/florida-sheriff-deputy-arrested-after-planting-drugs-on-innocent-people/ (Not just one, quite a few. That leash around your neck is getting shorter with every passing news article Marley ol' pal!)
Over 700,000 sworn full-time police officers in the US and you can mention 2 of them. I'll go with those percentages any day of the week. 1.1 million doctors in the US, how many graduated in the very bottom of their class and how many people have appointments with them today? You are wasting your time trying to justify your anti-authority stance due to a fraction of a percent of bad cops. Overwhelming majority willing to risk their lives day in and day out to serve their communities and they don't do it for the chump change salaries they are paid. Just grow some balls, hop off your snowflake fence and admit you hate cops, free yourself, libbie.
The cops really like to take care of one another, don't they? Only two years on the job and he gets a lifetime $30,000 a year from the taxpayers of Mesa, and all he had to do was murder a man who was begging for his life. Nice scam they got going. I won't hold my breath waiting for AZ politicians to do something about this either.
mormons supporting mormons on the taxpayer's dime.
you are so right
This is OUTRAGEOUS!!! Dude should be in Jail! You are SO corrupt Mesa!
brailsford is a mormon, do you think? Probably so for this fiasco to fly.
Makes sense!
Huh? He's probably a martian too, and a vegetarian.
dude - It's not corruption just because it's beyond your ability to comprehend it...
