PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- He's back!
Three years after losing big, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he will run for a seventh term.
Once one of the most popular politicians in Arizona, members of his Republican Party say he'll have to overcome a lot of baggage to win.
And winning elections has not been Arpaio specialty as of late. It's been seven years since Arpaio last scored a victory at the polls.
After defeating Paul Penzone in 2012, Arpaio lost the rematch in 2016 by double digits. Two years later, Arpaio launched a bid for the U.S. Senate and failed to win the GOP primary.
Still, Arpaio, who is 87 years old, says he's got some fight left in him.
"I’m a Rocky Balboa fan. Remember the boxer? He left. He came back, didn’t he?" Arpaio said Sunday night after launching his eighth campaign for sheriff.
Fictional boxers aside, the reality for Arpaio's electoral success are slim, according to politicos on both sides of the aisle.
During Arpaio's tenure, he was criticized for financial mismanagement and critics called his controversial immigration sweeps racist and unconstitutional.
Arpaio's refusal to follow a federal judge's order to end the sweeps led to the lawman's contempt of court conviction. President Donald Trump granted Arpaio a pardon in 2017.
Stan Barns, a Republican consultant, says Arpaio's controversial history and age pose a problem.
"I think I speak for a lot of Republicans. I was stunned that he would dare say he's about to run again," he said.
Barnes said voters should still take Arpaio seriously given his name recognition and the fact he can still raise a lot of money.
Money has been one of Arpaio's strengths over the years, building a fundraising list that stretches across the country.
But given Arpaio's polarizing persona, Democrats believe his entrance could help them raise money.
In the past, Democratic politicians on all levels invoked his name to raise a few bucks.
Given that he's thrown his hat back in the political ring, Chad Campbell, a Democratic consultant who worked for Penzone in 2016, doesn't see any reason why that will change.
"He's a high profile name at least, Joe Arpaio. So, it's good for fundraising. It's good for energizing the base. I think this will be a good thing for Democrats when it's all said and done," Campbell said.